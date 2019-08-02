Unnao rape: Police probes video of cop being bribed by man close to accused MLA

crime

In the video, one can see that a man wearing kurta-pyjama is bribing the policeman outside Sitapur jail

A probe was ordered by the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday after a policeman who was posted at the Sitapur jail was seen accepting a bribe. Allegedly, rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is lodged in the same jail and the bribe was given by a person who is considered close to the legislator.

Sengar is accused of raping a minor girl in Unnao two years ago and killing two members of her family. The Bharatiya Janata Party expelled him on Thursday.

Director General (DG), Prisons, Anand Kumar said, "I have not seen the video but it has come to our knowledge. We will get the matter probed and strict action will be taken. If policemen are found guilty they will be dismissed."

In the video, one can see that a man wearing kurta-pyjama is bribing the policeman outside Sitapur jail. The man in the video, Rinku Shukla is a panchayat member of Unnao and he told reporters that he was not bribing the policeman to meet the MLA.

"It's my habit. I might have given money to him (policeman) for having tea as he was standing there. My intention was not to bribe him. I have met Sengar inside the jail 10-15 days ago," he said.

In yet another part of the video, a man on a motorcycle was heard asking someone to arrange a meeting with the MLA as he was told that there is pressure.

