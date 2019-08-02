Unnao rape: Supreme Court directs transfer of cases to Delhi

national

It also tells the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation

Student organisations jointly protest against the Unnao rape incident as they burn an effigy of main accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital. The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide '25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.

Besides, it directed the CBI to complete within seven days the investigation of the fifth case relating to the last Sunday's accident in which the woman and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made it clear that the agency can only seek extension of additional seven days time for probe in the accident case and that too in exceptional circumstances.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, directed that the trial in the main case relating to the rape of the survivor would have to be completed within 45 days from its commencement. The top court said that the name of the presiding judge for the trial of the cases would be decided after an in-chamber consultation.

The apex court said it was passing an exparte order without the representation of the accused persons to ensure expeditious investigation and trial in the cases keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. The bench said it would not entertain any plea seeking to vacate or alter the order passed today.

Lawyer's brother produces evidence

Devendra Singh, brother of lawyer Mahendra Singh, who was critically injured in a car crash in Rae Bareli along with the Unnao rape survivor, has said that he has photographic evidence of accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's men stalking his house and intimidating the family.

Apex court to probe negligence

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an inquiry to ascertain if negligence by officials in the Registry led to delay in the letter written by the Unnao rape victim's family from reaching the Chief Justice. The inquiry will be conducted by the court's secretary general, under the supervision of a sitting judge nominated by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

