Unnao victim remains critical; UP minister's kin named in FIR

The CBI, which took over the case from the UP police on Tuesday, has also named UP minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh's kin

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the truck-car collision that left the woman who had accused the legislator of rape critically injured, officials said on Wednesday. The woman's condition showed marginal improvement on Wednesday but she remains unconscious and on ventilator support, doctors said.

The CBI, which took over the case from the UP police on Tuesday, has also named UP minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh's son-in-law Arun Singh in the FIR.

A special team formed by the CBI inspected the crime scene, the truck which had hit the white Maruti Swift car.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape case as well, has already filed a charge sheet against the MLA and his kin. The number plate of the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side, was smeared with black paint, according to eyewitnesses.

The CBI team will also record statements of the police officers in the security cover of the woman and will seek their responses why they did not accompany the victim on Sunday when the accident took place, agency sources said.

