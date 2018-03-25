Unseen Beatles pictures in US auctioned for 253,200 pounds

A total lot of 413 negatives featuring the Beatles went under the gavel with copyright for 253,200 pounds by Omega Auctions



An unseen collection of over 350 teenage photographs of The Beatles', when they first came to America, has been sold for 253,200 pounds at an auction on Merseyside. According to The Guardian, the pictures clicked by Mike Mitchell show the legendary band's arrival in 1964 for their initial concerts in the US at Washington DC and Baltimore.

A total lot of 413 negatives went under the gavel with copyright for 253,200 pounds by Omega Auctions. Only 46 of these pictures had been seen before at an auction in 2011. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who was knighted this week, were also shown at pre-show press conferences and on stage.

Mitchell, who was 18 at the time, had wanted to click the Fab Four after watching their famous TV performance on the "Ed Sullivan Show" on February 9, 1964.

He said, "I was very motivated to come up with stuff that was as unique as could possibly be."

Mitchell photographed The Beatles as they arrived for their first US concert at the Washington Coliseum two days later, using natural light, because he could not afford a flash then.

He also attended their Baltimore Civic Center gig on September 13 and that time he got on to the stage for a better view.

"I looked and noticed that nobody was up on the stage. I thought, I wonder what it would be like to be up on the stage and see what I could get up there," he said.

Harrison's black Mercedes AMG, which he bought in 1984 for 85,000 pounds, from a dealer in Wilmslow, Cheshire, was also sold for 43,200 pounds.

