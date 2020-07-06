Unusual meeting of monkeys and baby chicks will make your day

After sharing a heartwarming video of a monkey flying a kite from the terrace of a building, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a cute video where monkeys can be seen meeting baby chicks for the first time. While sharing the video, Nanda said that the monkeys thought the baby chicks are walking fruits.

Monkeying around.

Exploring if it’s a walking fruit... pic.twitter.com/IKUa3kNEXd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 3, 2020

The adorable video shows a group of monkeys curiously looking at two fluffy baby chicks. In the 10-seconds video clip, a monkey can be seen trying to touch the beak of a baby chick and even tapping its head. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Nanda captioned it: Monkeying around. Exploring if it’s a walking fruit..."

Cute..Seems monkeys are asking..wanna be my friend???ðÂ¤Â — A.Upadhyay (@m_Aupadhyay) July 3, 2020

This fruits can cut the monkey's fingersðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â



Nice video shoot.. — Tushar bhargav (@TusharK26730888) July 3, 2020

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 20,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes. Commenting on the post one user said, "Very fragile,", while another wrote, "This fruits can cut the monkey's fingers." A comment read, ""Cute..Seems monkeys are asking..wanna be my friend???"

Tusker taking an afternoon napðÂÂÂ



Though they sleep usually while standing, this giant wanted a deep slumber. pic.twitter.com/SXMDQEqvTV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 4, 2020

The IFS officer had shared another video where a giant elephant is seen taking a nap in the middle of a road. Sharing the video, Nanda said that usually, elephants sleep while standing but the one in the video wanted a deep slumber.

What do you think of the unusual meeting between monkey and baby chicks?

