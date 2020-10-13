UP: Acid thrown on three minor girls while they were asleep

Three minor girls received burn injuries when an unidentified attacker threw acid on them in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two of the girls received minor burn injuries while the third was injured in the face.

Kajal, 17, Mahima, 12, and Sonam, 8, were sleeping on the roof of their house when they were attacked by an unidentified person. No arrest has been made so far.

The victims were admitted in a district hospital for treatment.

Their father Ram Avatar said that he had enmity with no one and was clueless about the motive behind the crime.

Gonda superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that police was questioning the girls and teams had been set up to track down the culprit.

