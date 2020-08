UP CM Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram ahead of Ayodhya ceremony

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple.

In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram". "On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my 'Ram Ram' to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much awaited desire of construction of grand and divine temple of Dashrath son's Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya)," the CM said in another tweet in Hindi.

जासु बिरहँ सोचहु दिन राती। रटहु निरंतर गुन गन पाँती॥

रघुकुल तिलक सुजन सुखदाता। आयउ कुसल देव मुनि त्राता।।



प्रिय राम भक्तों, आपका ठभिनंदन, आपको बधाई



जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 5, 2020

The chief minister is in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the bhoomi poojan of the temple.

