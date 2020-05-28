UP man, wife killed for not paying house rent

An auto parts dealer and his wife were shot by the son of their landlord in Atlas Tank locality under the City Kotwali police circle in Azamgarh district on Monday night. The couple was admitted to the district hospital and then shifted to a private hospital when their condition worsened. They succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said that the landlord Rakesh Rai and his son had been arrested.

Rai had a quarrel with his tenant Sanjeev Singh on Sunday late night due to non-payment of rent. Sanjeev, a native of Ahiraula area, had an auto parts shop. He was living in the house of Rai on rent. Due to closure of his shop for past two months in view of the lockdown, he was facing hardships and could not pay the rent.

Rai's son had opened indiscriminate fire on Sanjeev and his wife on Monday morning, following a heated exchange of words.

