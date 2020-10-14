UP: Teen hangs self after 'gangrape' in Chitrakoot, 3 held

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by three men, hanged herself in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Chitrakoot superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Mittal said the teenager hanged herself at her house in Manikpur area.

After the girl’s death, her family members alleged that she was raped by three men in a forest area on October 8, the officer said.

On the basis of a complaint from the victim's family members, a former village head's son Kishan Upadhyay and two others -- Ashish and Satish -- were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mittal said.

The family members alleged that the girl ended her life as her complaint was not registered, a charge denied by the police, who said that the victim's kin had not given any application to lodge an FIR.

The SP said the post-mortem did not confirm rape and the samples would now be sent to a Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL).

The girl will be cremated in the village on Wednesday.

The victim's father alleged that after raping his daughter, the accused left her with her hands and legs tied and the police brought her home, but did not register an FIR.

