Up your ally

It's Pride Month and a new manual by a Mumbai non-profit dives into the importance of straight allyship. This and three more accessible resources to acquaint yourself with the LGBTQ+community dissected

If I publicly advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I am afraid people may think I am gay." A common misconception outlined in the FAQs section of How to be a Great Ally, a manual released by One Future Collective (OFC), a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation in light of Pride Month, sets the conversation straight - whose side are you fighting for, and why do you need to defend something that isn't offensive? Breaking away from these misconceptions gives straight allyship its very definition.

Who is an ally?



Shruti Venkatesh

The manual, authored by Shruti Venkatesh, the 20-year-old programme director of the Queer Resource Centre at OFC, is a comprehensive one that sums up the essence of what it means to be an ally. First, it makes clear the difference between an ally and a straight ally. While the former may be someone from a dominant group who actively supports the oppressed, the latter is someone who doesn't belong to the LGBTQ+ community but is supportive of them. Speaking about how this was conceptualised, Venkatesh says, "We wanted to create something that would outlast the temporary euphoria and support shown towards the community by diving into the basics and importance of straight allyship in India."

Log on to http://bit.ly/qrc_howtobeagreatally

Venkatesh has also added hyperlinks and footnotes to online resources — starting with what the + sign in LGBTQ+ stands for. The manual then guides you to a list of vocabulary definitions. She adds, "I believe that often the inaccessibility of resources: be it their language or difficulty level, postpones the process of learning and updating oneself with necessary resources and tools."

A comprehensive handbook

Uploaded on Wattpad, an Internet community for readers and writers, by a user named KatieTheRainbow, The LGBTQ+ Handbook is an unofficial guidebook for being queer. "This is not written by a straight person," the writer clarifies. Giving a definition of terms like being bisexual or asexual at the start of each chapter, a list of things one needs to be prepared for is then drawn. In one chapter, for instance, the user states how being asexual comes with the tag of having a purity ring, or being immature. Since the writer is bisexual, they also state how people are likely to ask for threesomes. All in all, this manual is an honest take on where the world stands today when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. Wattpad encourages user comments, you can opt to stay notified about when the document is updated.

Log on to www.wattpad.com/story/38617603-the-lgbtq%2B-handbook

The legal scene

Launched by Delhi-based Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, an independent think-tank, as a freely downloadable document, The Law isn't Straight: A Queer Person's Guide to Accessing Rights, serves as an important tool for LGBTQ+ persons to access the legal system. Illustrated by Kruttika Susaria, the contents range from topics pertaining to procuring identification documents, to what one should do if they are accused of an offence. For instance, despite the NALSA judgment recognising the rights of transgender persons, it is unclear whether transwomen will be able to access the special rights granted to women when they are arrested in practice — being searched by a female officer only, for instance.

Log on to bit.ly/2MSKjwt

Terminology matters

An Ally's Guide to Terminology by Movement Advancement Project, a US-based think-tank, sheds light on how using the wrong terms while conversing with someone from the LGBTQ+ community can have a big impact on them. Take for instance the sentence, "he admitted that he was gay". Here, the word admitted inherently suggests deception or shamefulness. Then, there is also the common practice of using "transgender" as a noun when it's not. It's an adjective, so the next time you find a person calling someone "a transgender", correct them. The manual also presents the context of parenting and adoption — instead of using terms like "adoption by gay couples", call them what they are, "adoption by gay parents".

Log on to www.glaad.org/sites/default/files/allys-guide-to-terminology_1.pdf

