Upasana Kamineni Konidela: The First Philanthropy Ambassador Of World Wildlife Fund India

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The protection and conservation of wildlife needs our immediate attention. There's so much beauty yet to be explored in the untapped Eastern Ghats. The Eastern Ghats are older than the Himalayas and the Western Ghats. They are home to 2,500 species of flowering plants, about 290 bird species and nearly 4,000 insect species. There are loads still to be explored. Our goal is to help assess the presence of tigers, co-predators and prey, understand their conservation requirements and act accordingly.

Increasing awareness amongst students and the general public through programs like Ek Prithvi, Eco trails, Wild Wisdom Quiz and WWF Echo Volunteers. Keeping the forests trash free, teaching humans who live beside forests to maintain their boundaries and not let their cattle graze in the forest areas are some of the key points of focus. Campaigns like - Give Up to Give back & Connect to Earth urges citizens, educational institutions and corporations to sign a pledge with WWF-India on minimizing one's wasteful consumption that the institution will work towards in their premises.

Under Upasna's leadership over 20,000 forest frontline workers often underprivileged and unable to access preventive and curative healthcare services are taken care of at the Apollo Hospitals around India. She believes in extending a helping hand to protect the protectors of our forests.

WWF is an international organisation that has been working towards protecting the diversity of life on Earth and the future of nature. Working in over 100 countries, it is supported by close to five million members, globally. This year is a milestone year, as it marks the 50th year of WWF in India.

Talking about it, she says, "Wildlife is a cause very close to my heart. Since several years, I've been doing my best to preserve and conserve wildlife. I am very excited for this association and look forward to doing whatever I can to raise awareness about issues concerning wildlife."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates