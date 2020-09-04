Upasana Singh on competition: Heroines would get my outfits changed so I didn't look better than them

Senior actress Upasana Singh is known for her roles in hit films of the 90s like Judaai, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Sarfarosh, Deewana Mastana, and so many more. The actress, in a candid interview, spoke about the competition she faced during that time, casting couch experiences where she was propositioned, and of star kids today with all their supposed privileges.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about how there has always been competition in the industry, Singh recalls, "Heroines would get my outfits in a scene changed, so I don't look better than them. There are many examples and there are many things one has to handle while working in the industry - not just competition, but jealousy of co-stars, rapport with filmmakers and maintaining an image."

Talking about the casting couch, she says, "In this industry, there are girls who are willing to compromise. I find it weird when I hear actresses say they were forced. No one forces you, you make a choice. Once a famous South Indian producer propositioned me and called me to his office late at night. I banged the phone on him and the next morning, barged into his office and screamed at him. He was shocked. I've left films as I never compromised. I believe if you have talent, you will get work and I always got a lot of good work."

Upasana Singh believes it's the glamour and glitz of the industry that attracts people. She also believes that star kids may have certain privileges, but ultimately, it's the audience that decides whether or not they succeed. "People have been talking about star kids and I do agree that they have it easy but ultimately the audiences are the judges. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are talented and that's why they are stars, not just because they are star kids. We have a number of examples of star kids who haven't shown potential," she concludes.

On the work front, Upasana Singh was recently seen in David Dhawan's film Judwaa 2, and currently, she's a part of a comedy show, Gangs of Filmistan.

