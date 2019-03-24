Upset at Shiv Sena MP being denied Lok Sabha ticket, man attempts suicide

national

A man on Saturday tried to commit suicide as he was upset the Shiv Sena had denied a ticket to sitting Osamanabad Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad, police said.

The Shiv Sena on Friday declared a list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, dropping Gaikwad (59), who had hit an Air India staffer with a slipper at the IGI airport in Delhi.

The Sena has replaced Gaikwad with Omraje Nimbalkar in Osmanabad constituency. "Baba Bhosle, a rickshaw driver, tried to immolate himself on Saturday afternoon in Umarga area. He was at a meeting organised by Sena workers upset with Gaikwad being denied a ticket.

However, police deployed at the meet managed to stop Bhosle from lighting a match after dousing himself with kerosene," an official said. Bhosle was detained and he told police he was upset about Gaikwad being dropped from the Sena's list of Lok Sabha candidates, the official added. A case of attempt to commit suicide has been registered against Bhosle, the official said.

