Upset over ragging, two students of Madurai college commit suicide

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 14:08 IST | PTI

The students, both pursuing their first year BA Economics course, had taken the poison on March 2, following which they were hospitalised

Madurai: Upset over being ragged by a senior, two students of a private arts and science college here allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, police said on Sunday. The students, both pursuing their first year BA Economics course, had taken the poison on March 2, following which they were hospitalised.

While one of them died Saturday, the other had succumbed four days ago, police said. They said the duo were not able to put up with the ragging and so decided to take the extreme step.

Police are on the lookout for one Jaisakthi, who allegedly ragged the students. The college authorities said they were investigating the incident.

