Uri box office weekend collection: Vicky Kaushal's film mints 35.73 cr

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike has earned Rs 15.10 crore on its third day taking the weekend collection to a total of Rs 35.73 Crore. The film, also starring Yami Gautam in a pivotal role, earned Rs 8.20 crore on its first day, Rs 12.43 crore on the second and Rs 15.10 crore on the third day.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019. The film has been receiving tremendous response from critics as well as the audience on the very first day. Not only a massive opening at the box office but it has shown an upward trend in the weekend as well.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on January 11, 2019.

