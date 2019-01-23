Uri maintains strong hold at the Box Office: Day 12 collections are impressive

bollywood

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be the first blockbuster hit of 2019.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike minted Rs 6.30 crore on its day 12. The movie is maintaining unbelievable stability at Box Office over the weekday's collection. The movie had set the box office on fire in week 1 with the collection of Rs 70.94 crore. Now taking the grand total Rs. 122.64 crore ahead with day 12 collection.

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

