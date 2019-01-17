URI makers do a surgical strike on piracy!

bollywood

Performing a surgical strike on movie piracy, URI makers took stringent measures to secure the film from piracy

As the film continues to set the box office on fire, the makers of URI are leaving no stone unturned to prevent the film from piracy. Performing a surgical strike on movie piracy, the makers took stringent measures to secure the film from piracy.

Many of Bollywood films get uploaded on the file-sharing platform Torrent as soon as the film releases. Interestingly the makers of URI have uploaded a fake video of the film so that people would download the file and later realize that the video file is not of the film, but actually, a video made by the makers which say that they have done a surgical strike on the site and their computer.

The video is a one of a kind initiative taken by the makers of the film to fight piracy of Bollywood movies. 'Uri' has taken a strong lead at the box-office with a growing trend. The movie has set the box- office on fire with collecting Rs 8.20 crore on Friday, Rs 12.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday and on Monday they crossed Rs 10.51 crore.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019. The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

