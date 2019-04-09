Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal passes away

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 11:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Navtej Hundal of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame passed away on April 8, Monday

Navtej Hundal. Pic/Navtej Hundal's Facebook account

Navtej Hundal who was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike passed away on the evening of April 8, Monday. The actor played the role of Home Minister in the movie. Navtej Hundal is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

Navtej Hundal was also seen in films such as The Whisperers, Angaaray, and Doosra Kanoon. His daughter Avantika Hundal is currently seen in a popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) shared the news of the actor's demise on its Twitter account. The association wrote: "#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace. The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am."

