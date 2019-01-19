bollywood

Within the span of three days post the film's release, URI - The Surgical Strike recovered its budget of Rs 28 crore which touts the film to be a blockbuste

Vicky Kaushal

With an overall budget of Rs 28 crore, RSVP's URI - The Surgical Strike recovers the film's production cost in its release week itself. Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019 given by RSVP after giving Kedarnath.

URI - The Surgical Strike is going unstoppable as the film has been witnessing an extraordinary run at the box office by raking in Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 c, Thurs 7.40 Cr taking the grand total to 70.94 Cr.

Within the span of three days post the film's release, URI - The Surgical Strike recovered its budget of 28 Cr which touts the film to be a blockbuster.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019.

Also Read: Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer mints Rs 7 crore on Day 7

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates