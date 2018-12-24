Uri's first song Challa will awaken the patriot in you

bollywood

Right from the film's announcement, Uri is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The makers of the film released the first song 'Challa' from the movie today. Sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, Shashwat Sachdev, Challa will pump in energy and would awaken the patriot in you. The music of the song is given by Shashwat Sachdev and the lyrics are by Kumaar.

Challa showcases the hardships and the training as they guard our nation. The video shows Vicky Kaushal training in order to prepare for the surgical strike. The makers RSVP shared the song on twitter captioning, " The sound of pride, valour and triumph! The new anthem of new India. #Challa out now: http://bit.ly/URI-Challa

The film is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in retaliation to an alleged terror attack in the Kashmir region of Uri. Just like the trailer even the song manifests Vicky Kaushal's journey of creating a whole team to conduct the surgical attack. The visuals of the song display an army officer (Vicky Kaushal) leading a team to avenge the killings of his fellow comrades. We can also see Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in few scenes.

Check out the song here:

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and is set to release on 11th January 2019.

