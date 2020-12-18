Urmila Matondkar's hacked Instagram account restored

The official Instagram account of actor Urmila Matondkar was restored on Thursday, a day after it was hacked. Matondkar took to Instagram to thank the platform and Mumbai Police for their quick action in restoring her account. However, the actor complained that few of her posts are still missing.

"And I'm back again. Thank you @instagram and @mumbaipolice for all your cooperation in retrieving my account even though few of my posts are missing. Lots of love to all my #instafamily," she wrote.

Matondkar's Instagram account was hacked on Wednesday. Informing about the same, The Rangeela actor had tweeted, "My Instagram account has been hacked. @instagram First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really? (sic)"

"Cyber crimes is not something that women should take lightly, as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future," Matondkar shared in a separate tweet after filing police complaint on Wednesday evening.

