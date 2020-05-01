Urvashi Rautela shares a high-intensity exercise regimen for enthusiasts to stay fit during the lockdown

After the lockdown started, everyone has seen fitness bloggers actively posting home exercise videos, seeking to encourage the rest of us to budge on the couch and do a squat. Bollywood celebrities, who won't be left behind when it comes to fitness fever, have taken to social media to give us all the big workout goals. Like most of us, during this time away from offering ourselves inane reasons for not exercising, celebrities quickly turned their homes into gyms to keep themselves lean and mean. while in the midst of this Bollywood Star, Urvashi Rautela focuses solely on her wellbeing and fitness, and her Instagram posts are real proof of this.

Quarantined or not, Urvashi has to maintain her Greek god bod. She is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The actress has also become famous for her intense fitness sessions. Her workout routines are easy to follow during the quarantine period. And though she's at home, she manages to interact with her followers either through her heavy weight lifting exercise videos or by sharing some of Backwalkover videos.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in an untitled film which is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Helmed by director Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the untitled.

