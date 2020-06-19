US boxer Logan Paul dating Playboy model Josie Canseco

AMATEUR American boxer Logan Paul has rekindled his romance with Playboy model Josie Canseco. Logan, 25, and Josie, 23, started dating this January before splitting in February and are back together now. Confirming his relationship status, Logan told USA's Entertainment Tonight: "Yeah. It's serious. It's pretty serious." Meanwhile, Josie posted this picture (right) with Logan on Instagram and wrote: "I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple recently went on a double date to a restaurant in Los

Angeles with Logan's best friend Mike Majlak and his porn star partner Lana Rhoades. Logan first participated in a 2019 exhibition bout against YouTube rival KSI (real name Olajide William Olatunji) that ended in a draw.

A year later, they turned pro with Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn staging the rematch. After a two-point deduction for hitting KSI when he was down, Logan lost by a narrow split decision.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news