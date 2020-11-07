US Election 2020: Joe Biden wins presidency, says 'I will keep the faith'

In a historic verdict, Joe Biden deseated incumbent president Donald Trump, making him the 46th President of the United States of America.

Biden's victory came after the Associated Press, CNN and NBC showed him winning Pennsylvania and gaining more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency.

After winning the presidency, Biden tweeted, "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden had opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories. But soon the battle grew fierce and the margins narrowed down. However, by Thursday morning Biden came strikingly close to victory and become the highest voted presidential candidate in the history of America. Trump, on the other hand, took the legal route after facing projected losses in some key battlegrounds. The Trump camp said it is suing to stop the Pennsylvania and Michigan vote count over "lack of transparency".

Soon protests erupted across America with some demonstrators asking for every vote to be counted and others demanding a halt on counting. The long wait for the verdict made people across the globe anxious and impatient.

At last, the force of American democracy was put behind Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

On Tuesday, Americans flocked to the polls in record numbers in the middle of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Even before Election Day, a record number of Americans had cast mail in votes, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total vote in 2016.

Each candidate had declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with COVID-19 and facing foundational questions about racial justice and economic fairness.

However, the supporters of both the candidates kept the enthusiasm alive through social media and otherwise. It will not be wrong to submit that this year’s US election was one of the most exciting and anxiety-inducing elections with almost the whole world invested in it.

It is to be noted that amid elections the USA saw a record rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the Covid Tracking Project, the country reported 102,591 cases in 24 hours.

