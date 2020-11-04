US Elections: Uncertainty continues as results yet to be announced

US Election Day has ended but counting is still on and uncertainty prevails about the results.According to a report by The New York Times, as of 6 am Wednesday, eight states that will decide the next president remained uncalled, as did a handful of Senate races that will determine who controls the chamber.

The eight states are Alaska (3 electoral votes), Arizona (11), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), Nevada (6), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10) and Maine's Second Congressional District (1). The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213.

While Biden needs 43 votes more to clinch the White House, President Trump needs to secure 57 more to win a second term as Commander-in-Chief.

Six Senate races were uncalled in five states: Alaska, Georgia, Maine, Michigan and North Carolina, NYT reported.

Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted, which would delay declaration of results.

