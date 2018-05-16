US first lady, Melania Trump, to be discharged from hospital in 2-3 days

US President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to express gratitude towards people for supporting Melania



United States First Lady Melania Trump will be discharged from the hospital in two to three days post a successful kidney operation on Monday (local time). US President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to express gratitude towards people for supporting Melania.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" Trump tweeted.

Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018

Melania has been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a "benign" kidney condition.

On Monday, the White House released a statement informing the operation to be successful.

