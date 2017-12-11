US military firms want security of classified defence information in India

Leading US defence firms are pushing for a specific framework in India to ensure the safety and security of critical technology and classified defence information when they are shared with the Indian private sector for joint ventures in India

Leading US defence firms are pushing for a specific framework in India to ensure the safety and security of critical technology and classified defence information when they are shared with the Indian private sector for joint ventures in India. A top official of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) said they also want a government-to-government agreement to facilitate the transfer of classified defence technology and information to the Indian private sector besides clarity on issues relating to liability, intellectual property rights and industrial safety.



Benjamin Schwartz, Senior Director for Defence and Aerospace at the Washington-based USIBC, said there was no provision for sharing classified defence information by American companies with the Indian private sector at present and a government-to-government agreement was necessary to facilitate it.

"US companies are willing to ensure transfer of critical technology to India but the Indian government has to ensure protection of critical and classified technology," he said.

Holding that the American industry was very supportive of India's strategic partnership model, he said the Indian government needed to come out with a timeline for various acquisition programmes, besides establishing a framework for the safety of classified information and technology.