US NSA John Bolton calls ICC 'dangerous'

John Bolton's speech comes as the Trump administration is shuttering the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington

John Bolton. File Pic

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton branded the International Criminal Court dangerous and unaccountable Monday, saying it constitutes an assault on US sovereignty.

"In theory, the ICC holds perpetrators of the most egregious atrocities accountable for their crimes, provides justice to the victims, and deters future abuses," Bolton said. "In practice, however, the court has been ineffective, unaccountable, and indeed, outright dangerous," he said. Bolton said the United States rejects any move by the court to prosecute American servicemembers and intelligence officials over alleged detainee abuse in Afghanistan - allegations the court is currently reviewing.

He called it "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation." "The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court," he said.

Bolton's speech comes as the Trump administration is shuttering the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, a controversial move. That development comes after the White House said over the weekend it was cutting $25 million in funding for health services in the heavily Palestinian East Jerusalem.

