US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic overwhelming favourite, Serena Williams targets 24th Grand Slam

In a major delight for tennis fans across the globe, the US Open becomes the first Grand Slam of the COVID-19 era when it begins on Monday, August 31st in a spectator-less bubble at Flushing Meadows, New York. Novak Djokovic, fresh from his recent Cincinnati Masters title, seeks his 18th Grand Slam in a roster that misses Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the first time since the 1999 edition of the tournament.

The Serbian launches his bid for a fourth US Open crown at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he squares off with Bosnia and Herzegovina's 107th-ranked Damir Dzumhur. Fans can catch all the action live between 31st August – 13th September exclusively on the Star Sports Network from 8:30 PM onwards.

In the fray are also Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem, third-seeded 2019 US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. Britain's Andy Murray also could pose a threat as he lurks in Thiem's quarter of the draw.

Indian fans too have something to be excited about. The country’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal could face Thiem in the next round if he clears American Bradley Klahn in his opening round. It will be second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against iconic Roger Federer. Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the American will compete in home conditions.

The tournament will also witness Indian veterans Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan feature at the event. While Bopanna will partner with Denis Shapovalov, Sharan has tagged with Nikola ÄaÄiÄ in the Male doubles event.

Meanwhile, in the women’s field, Serena Williams eyes a 24th Grand Slam which will equal Margaret Court’s all-time record. World No. 1 Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters due to a hamstring injury which puts her out of the reckoning in the main draw. World number two Simona Halep is missing along with reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and top ten players Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic.

However, it’s not going to be easy for the 38-year-old Williams, who could meet 2017 US Open champion, Sloane Stephens, in the third round, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals and potentially Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova in the final.

Considering the ongoing situation, the tournament has decided to dismiss the Mixed doubles event for the year.

Fans can catch all the US Open action Live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 & Star Sports Select 2 HD, between 31st August – 13th September at 8:30 PM

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news