US Open: Angelique Kerber tames Tomljanovic in campaign-opener
No. 17 seed Kerber, playing her first tournament since January, beat Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted an hour and 28 minutes
Germany's Angelique Kerber began her US Open campaign in style with a Round One win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic here on Monday.
Ajla Tomljanovic
Kerber, who last played a professional match during the Australian Open, was sidelined due to a left leg injury before the Tour shut down in March. She did not enter last week's Western & Southern Open.
