US Open: Angelique Kerber tames Tomljanovic in campaign-opener

Updated: 01 September, 2020 10:13 IST | Agencies | New York

No. 17 seed Kerber, playing her first tournament since January, beat Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted an hour and 28 minutes

German Angelique Kerber returns to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Pic/AFP
Germany's Angelique Kerber began her US Open campaign in style with a Round One win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic here on Monday.

No. 17 seed Kerber, playing her first tournament since January, beat Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted an hour and 28 minutes.

Ajla Tomljanovic
Kerber, who last played a professional match during the Australian Open, was sidelined due to a left leg injury before the Tour shut down in March. She did not enter last week's Western & Southern Open.

First Published: 01 September, 2020 09:14 IST

