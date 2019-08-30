US Open: I survived tonight, says Serena Williams

tennis

USA's former World No. 1 Serena Williams critical of poor show in 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 second-round victory over compatriot and World No. 121 Caty McNally

America's Serena Williams during her US Open second round match against compatriot Caty McNally in New York on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

New York:

Serena Williams withstood a "rough and rowdy" challenge from American wildcard Caty McNally, 17, at the US Open on Wednesday to keep her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title intact.

Serena, a six-time champion in New York, recovered from dropping the opening set to prevail 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 and set up a third-round showdown with either 29th seed Hsieh Su-Wei or Karolina Muchova.

"I had to stop making errors. I made so many errors in the first two sets. It was just too many. You can't win tournaments making that many errors. I knew I had to play better, and I knew I could," Serena said.



Caty McNally

"I want to be able to win matches where I'm not playing my best, play players who are playing great, be able to come through. I need to be tested, I guess." McNally, who hadn't been born when Williams won her first Slam at the 1999 US Open, threatened a struggling Serena from the start before the veteran won nine of the last 11 games to escape under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I survived tonight. I'm not too pleased with the way I played at all," Serena said. "I'd rather not be tested in every match. But that doesn't happen, so it's important for me to have those, like, really rough, rowdy matches. That helps a lot." Eighth seed Serena is seeking to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam crowns and needed to gather her thoughts after a first set littered with 15 unforced errors.

"I definitely treasure it because it's important to have," Serena said of her ability to regroup. "I've won so many Grand Slams because of it. Obviously I would be lying if I said I enjoy the tough matches more. But I think looking back years later, I enjoy the tough matches more. But in the moment, in the weeks after, it's definitely a different feeling."

