US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov fail to enter semis

Experienced Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov failed to progress to the semi-finals in the men's doubles event at the ongoing US Open after losing their third-round match against the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The Indian-Canadian pair suffered a 5-7, 5-7 defeat against Rojer and Tecau on Monday in a match that lasted almost 90 minutes. The winning pair will now face Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares for a place in the summit clash. With this loss, the Indian challenge at the Grand Slam also came to an end.

Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov had registered wins over American rivals Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin and German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the first two rounds respectively. Bopanna was the lone surviving Indian in the tournament following the exits of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.

While Nagal had bowed out in the second round of the men's singles event after losing in straight sets to world no. 3 Dominic Thiem of Austria, Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles event by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.

