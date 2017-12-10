US Sikh group raises USD 210,000 for student scholarships in Punjab

The Sikh Human Development Foundation (SHDF) has raised over USD210,000 for underprivileged students pursuing higher education in Punjab during its latest fund drive, according to the organisation's chairman, Gajinder Singh Ahuja

The Sikh Human Development Foundation (SHDF) has raised over USD210,000 for underprivileged students pursuing higher education in Punjab during its latest fund drive, according to the organisation's chairman, Gajinder Singh Ahuja. The Washington-based foundation has since 2011 given over USD2 million in scholarships based on merit and need to about 5,000 students in Punjab and neighbouring areas, Ahuja said on Friday.

About 2,700 scholarship recipients have already graduated and they include doctors, engineers and scientists, Ahuja added. Some of them now work in the United States. Jasdeep Singh Juneja, who is an information technology professional in Dallas, Texas, said, "If there was no SHDF then I will not be in USA and I would have been lost in life."The SHDF programme is run in partnership with the New Delhi-based Nishkam Sikh Welfare Council, Ahuja said. Chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education, Rajwant Singh said: "The supporters of this cause can be proud of the fact that they are holding the hands of the students who are dreaming to stand on

their own feet." The latest fundraising drive was launched last month at an event featuring Bollywood actor and Punjabi comedian, Gurpreet Ghuggi.

