US to see 3,000 daily deaths by June 1

Protesters rally to demand an end to the state-wide 'stay-at-home advisory' and the new law enforcing everyone to wear a mask in public in Boston. Pic/AFP

The number of Coronavirus deaths in the US will jump to over 3,000 and new cases to about 2,00,000 per day by June 1, an internal draft report has said, even as over two dozen US states announced to open up their economy amid the health crisis.

The US is the worst-hit country from the pandemic. By Monday, over 1.2 million Americans tested positive for COVID-19 and the total number of fatalities crossed 69,000.

Multiple media reports on Monday quoted the draft report projecting the horrifying figures. "The numbers underscore a sobering reality: while the US has been hunkered down for the past seven weeks, not much has changed. And the reopening to the economy will make matters worse," The New York Times reported.

"There remains a large number of counties whose burden continues to grow," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned according to the daily.

However, both the White House and the CDC disavowed the report. The slides carry the CDC's logo, The Washington Post reported. The projection was prepared by Justin Lessler, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"I had no role in the process by which that was presented and shown. This data was presented as an FYI to CDC. it was not in any way intended to be a forecast," Lessler told The Washington Post. "There are reopening scenarios where it could get out of control very quickly," he said.

US gave no proof on COVID-19 origin: UN

The WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan said on Monday it has received no evidence from the US government to back up allegations by President Donald Trump that virus could have originated at a laboratory in Wuhan. "From our perspective, this remains speculative."

4 new cases in S Korea, China

China and South Korea, which had early, intense outbreaks of the COVID-19, together reported only four new infections on Tuesday and were slowly resuming public events after months of containment efforts. While South Korea reported three new cases, China reported one.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever