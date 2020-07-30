Usain Bolt: I won't push my daughter Olympia to play any sport

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will not pressurise his daughter Olympia Lightning to become an athlete like him. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and partner Kasi Bennett welcomed Olympia on May 17.

"I won't push her to play sport. Everybody is already asking, 'Is she going to run?' But I won't push her to play any sports. She can do whatever she wants, I am just here to support [her]," Usain told Wide World of Sports recently.

Meanwhile, Usain said he is currently enjoying the journey of being a father. "Fatherhood has been good. It's been just about living it and experiencing it day by day. I am happy.



Olympia Lightning

Being a parent now, it is different. It gives you a sense of accomplishment, so I am really happy and just excited to go on this journey,"

he added.

