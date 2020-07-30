Usain Bolt: I won't push my daughter Olympia to play any sport
The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and partner Kasi Bennett welcomed Olympia on May 17
Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will not pressurise his daughter Olympia Lightning to become an athlete like him. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and partner Kasi Bennett welcomed Olympia on May 17.
"I won't push her to play sport. Everybody is already asking, 'Is she going to run?' But I won't push her to play any sports. She can do whatever she wants, I am just here to support [her]," Usain told Wide World of Sports recently.
Meanwhile, Usain said he is currently enjoying the journey of being a father. "Fatherhood has been good. It's been just about living it and experiencing it day by day. I am happy.
Olympia Lightning
Being a parent now, it is different. It gives you a sense of accomplishment, so I am really happy and just excited to go on this journey,"
he added.
