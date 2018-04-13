Usain Bolt: Manchester United can win EPL title next season

This year Manchester City are 13 points clear of United at the top EPL table



Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is backing Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to topple Manchester City next season. City are 13 points clear of United at the top EPL table.

"I believe in Jose. We have played well against the top teams. Next season, we'll do better," the eight-time Olympic champion said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever