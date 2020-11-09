User trolls Twinkle Khanna by sharing fake 'Laxmii' poster, actress reacts

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy, Laxmii, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from today, November 9. Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure he promotes the film as extensively as possible.

In one of his recent posts, he posted a photo that shows him wearing a red bindi on the forehead. The actor had used a filter on social media to render the effect. "Maine toh laga li hai pyaar aur samanta ki Laal Bindi. Now it's your turn to join me using 'Ab Hamari Baari Hai' filter on Instagram as a symbol of love and acceptance for the third gender! (sic)", he captioned the picture.

The action was meant as a promotional stunt for his upcoming film "Laxmii", but it did not go down well with a section of netizens who found it "cheap".

And now, a user on Twitter has trolled Twinkle Khanna too by morphing her face and making a fake poster of the film. Khanna shared the poster on her Instagram account and had something to say to the user.

This is what she wrote- "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is:) Crop rather than repost-you will see why in my column today. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.'" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

