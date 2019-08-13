Using humour, Virender Sehwag expresses desire to become selector

cricket

"Mujhe Selector banna hai... Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector." (I want to become a selector.... Who will give me a chance?)" Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Virender Sehwag enjoying a day out with his kids (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Instagram)

former Indian cricketer and master-blaster Virender Sehwag expressed his desire to become India selector using his trademark humour and wit.

Mujhe Selector banna hai… Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

Considered as one of the most destructive batsmen to have ever played the game, Virender Sehwag keeps his fans entertained with his funny one-liners on Twitter these days.

Virender Sehwag started his career with a century on debut in South Africa in 2001 and was a part of the teams that won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup. Virender Sehwag is the only Indian to have scored two triple centuries in Test cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2015 and took up commentary in Hindi and English.

The present Indian selection committee is headed by MSK Prasad. Though all the five selectors, Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Sharandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda, have represented the national team but none of them has been part of a World Cup squad.

The selection committee are in the process of picking Team India's next coach and the six shortlisted candidates for the India coaching job are Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh, Phil Simmons, Mike Hesson and Ravi Shastri.

