Utkarsh Piyush: A young digital entrepreneur

Nowadays where internet is the rising sensation with all types of informations data events and many more. The way of achieving marketing objectives through applying digital Technologies i.e. known as digital marketing,is becoming more economical and easy.The use of the internet ,other digital media and technology, develops and supports the digital marketing.

Utkarsh Piyush, from Bihar is a young digital marketing expert and entrepreneur ,giving a strong competition throughout the globe.

‌Utkarsh is an enthusiast and ambitious from his childhood. He has Such an aura that ,when he get indulge in something then he creates an intimidating effect. During his childhood he was in incline with sports specialy towards cricket ,and developed sportsman spirit which was sufficient to persuade someone. As teen he started exploring himself in various fields as sports, studies, management etc for picking up as a career option. At early 15, he came to know about the world of digital marketing . As an enthusiast, he became eager to know more about this field. Soon he developed passion within himself and a thought of it as his career option. By the time, he got expertise over Digital Marketing field.

‌

‌At the age of 17 Utkarsh Piyush through his knowledge and experience astonishingly formed a company name the Guru media. The Guru media provides website creation Instagram management online press release Google knowledge graph YouTube marketing graphic designing IMDB and Wikipedia creation. Through his company he gave consultance to many b-town celebs renowned individuals companies in the field of marketing.

‌

‌Utkarsh believes to get evolving and changing by the time. He always keep himself upgraded with the changes in technology.

‌

‌The young man, had developed the skills of digital marketing by trialing and runs his company by his own. The hard and dedicated work had built Utkarsh Piyush, as the expert where he is now. At such an young age the boy became the support of his family( by letting them free through few of their liability regarding him )and who is still studying, inspires many youth. Utkarsh believes that 'Practical Knowledge is one of the efficient way of gaining Knowledge'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever