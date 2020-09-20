Utopia Amazon Prime Video Review: Sci-fi conspiracies in a comic is a treat for nerdy brains

Utopia

On: Amazon Prime Video

Creator: Gillian Flynn

Cast: Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, John Cusack

Rating:

The title Utopia did ring a bell with the original British dark comedy by the same name, released back in 2013-2014. But as you'll move forward towards the climax of this Amazon Prime Video offering, you'll realise how it's not a patchwork. Created by Gillian Flynn, from Dennis Kelly's show, this one has more drama added to the characters. An entirely different stand-alone sci-fi show, with a similar storyline, will give you a mind-bending experience as it reaches towards episode 7. The British show did not return after the back to back two seasons, but after this one, which releases only on Amazon Prime Video - September 25, 2020 - we are hoping this one to have multiple successions.

Watch the trailer of Utopia here:

The extremely satisfying plot, impressive actors, unapologetic scene changes and great twists will leave you at the edge of your seat. If you aren't binge-watching this sci-fi dystopic drama, you'll surely be missing a lot of fun and drama over the weekend!

Disclaimer: This is not for faint-hearted ones. The dark-gritty show with an irreconcilable title has a lot more to watch out for! As the title suggests, there is nothing utopic about it. The show follows the story of a fan community of a comic book, who eagerly wait for the sequel of 'Dystopia,' who has clues of its next virus outbreak. The mystery follows the six people who play an important part in the show, finding clues, solving puzzles, and making a revelation of the 'theories and conspiracies' attached to the comic book.

The characters are as similar to the British show. There is Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), her story trapped in the series of pictures of a comic book Dystopia and Utopia (the two parts of the sci-fi comic), Arby (Christopher Denham), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Grant (Javon Walton), and of course - Ian (Dan Byrd). The new entrant of the story - Dr Kevin Christie (John Cusack), has a major role to play in the series. The conspiracies that come along with this science-fiction, which only a few of them could crack, make this an illustrative cinematic experience.

The crux of the entire show underpins itself after a few episodes. The question often asked, after 'Where is Jessica Hyde?' is 'What have you done to earn your place in this crowded world?' It not only makes you think more about the twisting characters but will also leave you enthralled how the story will curl you into its own deceptive world. Utopia does not appear to be a classiest, substantial and exceptional shows of all, but it is surely a treat for all the comic enthusiasts.

A genius representation of the medical science shown in Utopia will make you think twice about the current situation of the globe. The pandemic outbreak, the viruses, the theories trapped inside a comic, and to top it all, the make-belief of the conspiring medical company who runs a cult for experiments - is something a bit unsettling on its own in the show. The cold streak running among every character will leave you startled. Every character has its own reason to follow each other, leaving behind its original disposition.

