Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives Rs 20 lakh for actor Anupam Shyam's treatment

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 20 lakh assistance for treatment of actor Anupam Shyam, who is admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital with kidney infection. The assistance would be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, said a government spokesman.

The 62-year-old actor is known for his work in the TV show 'Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya' and in films, like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Bandit Queen'.

He was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, but was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon on July 27 after he collapsed during dialysis. The family has reached out to the actor's friends for financial assistance.

The actor's brother Anurag was quoted as having said, "He could not get good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter."

Anupam Shyam, who belongs to the Pratapgarh district in UP, gained acclaim and popularity for his role as the conservative patriarch Thakur Sajjan Singh in 'Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya', which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.

