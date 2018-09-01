Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mourns demise of Jain monk Tarun Sagar

national

In a condolence message issued by his office, Adityanath recalled the services of the late spiritual leader as a saint who always showed the society a right direction through his preaching

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condoled the demise of Jain monk Tarun Sagar, who passed away in the morning after prolonged illness. He was 51.

In a condolence message issued by his office, Adityanath recalled the services of the late spiritual leader as a saint who always showed the society a right direction through his preaching. In times to come, his voice will be the guiding force for millions of his followers, the chief minister added. Adityanath while paying rich tributes to the late monk also extended his sympathies to the followers of Tarun Sagar.

