Uttar Pradesh cop kills Apple executive in late night chase

The police constable failing to stop Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari during a checking, chased him and shot him in the neck, killing him, a colleague of the deceased said

Representational Image

An Uttar Pradesh constable was on Saturday arrested and booked for murder after he shot and killed a young Apple executive from close range, an official said.

The incident happened at around 1.30 a.m. when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with Sana Khan, his colleague.

She said after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

The autopsy revealed on Saturday that the bullet hit Tiwari's chin and got stuck between the neck and the head, leading to his death due to profuse bleeding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked for murder after Khan filed an FIR.

According to the police, when the constable at Gomtinagar extension signalled Tiwari to stop for checking, he tried to flee.

Tiwari sped away and hit a bike rode by two constables, who then chased him and shot him. The constable fired in self-defence, an officer said.

A second policeman has also been arrested and medical examination of both was underway to ascertain whether they were drunk when the incident took place, an official informed.

Tiwari's wife Kalpana has accused the police of being "trigger-happy". She told reporters that she along with her two daughters Shibi and Sonu were informed of "an accident" and that her husband had been taken to the Lohia hospital.

"When we reached there we were told Vivek had died due to excessive bleeding," she told the media, adding the bullet angle was not even revealed to the family.

The couple had spoken on the phone minutes before the accident.

