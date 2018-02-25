Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat condoles Sridevi's demise

In his condolence message, Rawat prayed to god to give strength to her family in this hour of tragedy

Sridevi passed away on Sunday. Pic/File

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivandrum Singh Rawat today expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi.

In his condolence message, Rawat prayed to god to give strength to her family in this hour of tragedy.

The chief minister said she would always be in our hearts because of her contribution to India cinema.

Also Read: Smriti Irani Mourns Sudden Demise Sridevi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video