Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat condoles Sridevi's demise
In his condolence message, Rawat prayed to god to give strength to her family in this hour of tragedy
Sridevi passed away on Sunday. Pic/File
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivandrum Singh Rawat today expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi.
In his condolence message, Rawat prayed to god to give strength to her family in this hour of tragedy.
The chief minister said she would always be in our hearts because of her contribution to India cinema.
