Vaani Kapoor: Abhishek Kapoor is a master when it comes to capturing human emotions

Vaani Kapoor is excited to start shooting her next, a progressive love story starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani, who has just wrapped Bellbottom in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar, is thrilled that she is collaborating with Abhishek Kapoor and reveals that the director is a 'master of human emotions'.

"Abhishek Kapoor is a master when it comes to capturing human emotions. He has done it brilliantly in films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath among others. His prowess in dissecting the finer nuances in relationships is what fascinated me about his film-making. I was awed by the way he depicted the story of 3 friends in Kai Po Che. It was real, it was simple but complicated and it was heart-breaking but beautiful. I cannot wait to work with him because I feel I will learn a lot on the sets of this love story," says Vaani.

Vaani Kapoor says she is grateful for the good reviews she got with her last blockbuster WAR in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. She says, "It was a huge film with megastars. It was Hrithik and Tiger coming together for the first time on-screen and I also happened to be a part of a big song. I may have had a smaller part to play in the film but I had a substantial part in the movie."

Vaani adds, "I can't deny that every little thing you do is one step forward and people get to see you more. Then they get to decide whether they like you or not but for them to have an opinion about you, they have to see you. War did expose me to a bigger audience. I got a lot of positive reviews. It did make a huge difference and people saw me in a different light."

