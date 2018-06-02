Vaani Kapoor: Great to work with a powerhouse like Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor talks about her Shamshera co-star



Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera, says she's happy to work with the "powerhouse of talent". "Ranbir is an individual I truly admire for his talent, and whose movies I have always loved watching as an audience," Vaani said in a statement.

The adventure film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will see Vaani slip into the role of a desirable and sought-after travelling performer. She was last seen in Befikre (2016), opposite Ranveer Singh.

