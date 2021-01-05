Vacation diary! Sonakshi Sinha shares serene beauty of Kerala in recent photos
Sonakshi Sinha is spending time in the lap of nature and her pictures from her vacay are sure to give you vacation goals!
Sonakshi Sinha is back to her favourite destination. She has been spending some me time in Kerala before she gets back to the grind. On Monday, the actor shared photographs on a houseboat in the backwaters.
Sonakshi is seen wearing a white t-shirt, paired with comfy shorts, posing on a pretty houseboat. She captioned it, "God's own country."
In 2015, Sona had played party planner for father Shatrughan Sinha's 70th birthday celebrations in Alappuzha. Ever since it has been her go-to place for a break.
The actress has been holidaying in Kerala since the last week of December.
The actress spent her New Year's eve and shared a gorgeous photo from the beautiful holiday destination.
Here's another gorgeous photo of Sonakshi Sinha from her Kerala diaries:
Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The war action film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. She also has Reema Kagti's web series Fallen coming up.
