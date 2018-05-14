Vacation Goals! Malaika Arora does yoga at a beach in Los Angeles

It's touchdown Los Angeles for Malaika Arora and her trip couldn't have had a more exciting start



Malaika Arora at Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Malaika Arora kicked off her day in Los Angeles with a shopping expedition to Westfield Century City, a recently renovated shopping hub featuring 200 shops and restaurants. While there, she caught up with celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, whose clientele includes Emma Stone of La La Land fame. Rachel not only discussed some quick makeup fixes but also took her to Eataly for some gourmet food shopping and Gelato tasting.

From there it was a quick jump over to Abbot Kinney Boulevard, one of Los Angeles' trendiest streets, for some boutique hopping and a quick coffee stop at Intelligentsia Coffee. The picture perfect street had Malaika mesmerized enough to put shopping on the back burner and just take in the sights.



Malaika Arora does yoga at a beach

A day full of indulgences was ended on a fitness high with a private beach yoga session on the famous shores of Venice Beach. With some of the top L.A. yoga instructors leading her through the session, Malaika is all recharged to take on her next exciting day in sunny L.A.

Malaika Arora is set to indulge herself in a week of glorious sun, sand and fun in La La Land. The dance diva and popular TV personality will be exploring the Good Life in L.A. – shopping and city sights, spa therapies, a one-on-one session with celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin and the local nightlife scene are just the tip of the iceberg.

