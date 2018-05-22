Vandit Bhatt on joining Quantico: Priyanka Chopra made me feel at home

Indian-origin actor Vandit Bhatt talks about joining the cast of Priyanka Chopra's Quantico, and being fascinated by Anurag Kashyap



Hyderabad-born Vandit Bhatt migrated to Florida as a child. He gravitated towards dramatics when in school, and never looked back. Bhatt debuted with the NBC show, Mercy, which was followed by Madam Secretary, Younger and The Michael J Fox Show. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, he talks about playing Jagdeep Patel in Star World's Quantico, bonding with Priyanka Chopra and his Bollywood aspirations.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How did you land a role in Quantico?

Like I do with all projects. I auditioned [for it]. Working with a cast that includes Priyanka Chopra, Blair Underwood, Jake McLaughlin, Marlee Matlin, Johanna Braddy and Russell Tovey was like a dream come true. I knew Priyanka was in the show. Growing up in India, I was exposed to her films and previous work, so that played a huge part in my decision to take up the role. I learnt only three weeks ago that I was going to be on the show. I play a smart but integral part of the [black ops] team. I got to pull-off a lot of action and stunts.

Given that you are the newest entrant on the show, how is it to be on set?

Everyone welcomed me with open arms. Priyanka really takes care of people. She was sweet enough to look after me because I was new. She did so even though she didn't have to. She took the time to know me and make me feel comfortable. Working with her is great. She is a great actor. Even when I wasn't filming, I'd watch and learn [from her].

What were the subjects you bonded with her over?

We spoke about food, especially, Indian chaat, and how it's not the same here. We spoke about Bollywood, and the films I watched — Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Agneepath (2012). I think she was fabulous in them.

While you are an actor in Hollywood now, did you have aspirations to join Bollywood?

I don't know anybody in the Hindi film industry. I moved to the US a while ago, and, since I was interested in acting early on I pursued it as a career. I have been working towards finding roles here. In Bollywood, I've always wanted to work with Anurag Kashyap. [I like] the kind of films he makes, the research he puts into each project, and his edgy characters. I have also been fascinated with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work. I would love to work in Bollywood, provided the opportunity comes my way.

