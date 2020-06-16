Vanessa Bryant blocks Kobe Bryant fan pages on social media for own healing

The late basketball great Kobe Bryant's Vanessa Bryant has revealed she and her elder daughter Natalia have blocked the NBA star's fan pages on social media for their own healing.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, lost their lives in a helicopter accident in January. Vanessa, 38, took to Instagram and explained to fans the reason behind the decision.

"Thx so much for all the [love]. @nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages. Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm," she wrote.

